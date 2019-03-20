Maggie Rogers Extends 2019 North American Tour

Maggie Rogers extended her 2019 tour with a new run of summer and fall dates. The new North American leg — which features special guests Empress Of and Jacob Banks at select shows — launches July 26th in Portland, Maine and wraps October 19th in Austin, Texas.

Two pre-sales, one via AMEX and one through Rogers’ fan club, begin Monday, March 25th. A Spotify pre-sale starts March 27th, and general tickets are on sale March 29th at 10 a.m. local time.

Rogers will launch a headlining spring tour behind her debut LP, the January-issued Heard It in a Past Life, on Monday, March 20th in Toronto, Ontario. That leg includes several festival slots, including Coachella, Shaky Knees, Forecastle and Newport Folk.

Heard It In a Past Life, which debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200, includes singles like “Light On,” “On and Off” and “Alaska.” The art-pop singer broke out in 2016 with the latter track, a video of which went viral after she played it for producer Pharrell Williams at an NYU undergraduate seminar.

Maggie Rogers Tour Dates

July 26 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

July 30 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

July 31 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

September 12 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

September 13 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

September 14 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

September 17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

September 20 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

September 23 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

September 24 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

September 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

September 28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

September 30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

October 1 & 2 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

October 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage @ The Mann

October 5 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre – Boch Center

October 8 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

October 9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

October 11 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Amp

October 12 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando

October 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 18 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

October 19 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater