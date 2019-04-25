Watch Maggie Rogers Celebrate 25th Birthday on ‘Today Show’

Two days after performing her song “Say It” alongside Questlove on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Maggie Rogers appeared on NBC’s Today to sing “Light On.” It’s the singer-songwriter’s 25th birthday.

Wearing a black-and-white duster with hoop earrings, Rogers briefly chatted with Carson Daly before launching into the hit. “I wish I could tell myself three or four years ago that I would be standing here and that this would be my life,” she said. “But I’m happy, I’m touring and I’m getting to make music.”

The fifth single from her debut Heard It In a Past Life, “Light On” is about the rollercoaster of fame and pressures of success. “Oh, I couldn’t stop it/Tried to slow it all down,” Rogers sings. “Crying in the bathroom/Had to figure it out/With everyone around me saying/’You must be so happy now.'” In the clip, she grabs the mike from the stand and belts the chorus, dancing across the stage.

Rogers wrapped up her North American spring tour last week in Oakland, followed by performances at Coachella. She’ll spend the summer touring the festival circuit, returning to New York in the fall for two sold out nights at Radio City Music Hall.