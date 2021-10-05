Magdalena Bay Work Out Their Existential Dread on Van Trip in ‘Hysterical Us’ Video

Rising indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay take a wild mini van ride in the video for their new song, “Hysterical Us,” which will appear on their upcoming debut album, Mercurial World.

As Magdalena Bay said in a statement, “Hysterical Us” is about “our anxieties, paranoias, and existential musings.” The song’s heady themes, though, are paired with dreamy synths, slick guitar riffs, and punchy drums, while the big piano on the chorus even hits with a bit of a crisp yacht rock breeze.

The eye-popping video for “Hysterical Us” — which Magdalena Bay filmed in New Orleans with the Milagros Collective — finds the duo’s banal van ride interrupted by a wormhole into a psychedelic new dimension. “We loved being able to interpret all these heavy questions through the colorful world of Milagros Collective,” Magdalena Bay said.

“Hysterical Us” is the fourth offering from Mercurial World, following “Secrets (Your Fire),” “Chaeri,” and “You Lose!” The album, which is set to arrive Friday, October 8th, follows Magdalena Bay’s 2020 EP, A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling.

Following an album release show in Los Angeles on the 8th, Magdalena Bay will embark on a North American tour in support of Mercurial World on October 12th in Boston. The run wraps November 11th back in Los Angeles.