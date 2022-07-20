Magdalena Bay Revamping ‘Mercurial World’ With New Songs, Remixes, 8-Bit Alternates

Avant pop upstarts Magdalena Bay have revamped their celebrated 2021 debut album, Mercurial World, for a new deluxe edition set to arrive Sept. 23 via Luminelle Recordings.

Mercurial World Deluxe features a mix of new songs, remixes, alternate versions, fresh orchestral arrangements, and more (there’s even an 8-bit version of album highlight “You Lose!”).

“The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets,” the band said in a statement. “ When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

To accompany the album announcement, Magdalena Bay shared one of two remixes on the Deluxe, British producer Danny L Harle’s take on the standout single, “Chaeri.” The other remix on the Deluxe was handled by Cecile Believe, who turned in a new version of “Something for 2.”

Magdalena Bay are also set to launch a lengthy North American headlining tour this fall. The run will kick off Sept. 28 at the Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver and wrap on Nov. 26 at the Art With Me Festival in Miami. Ticket information is available on Magdalena Bay’s website.

Magdalena Bay Tour Dates

September 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

September 30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

October 1 – Eugene, OR @ W.O.W Hall

October 2 – Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge

October 4 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

October 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

October 7 – Santa Fe, MN @ Meow Wolf

October 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

October 12 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

October 13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

October 16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

October 29 – Oakland, CA @ Second Sky

November 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

November 2 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

November 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

November 5 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

November 6 – Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre

November 8 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

November 9 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

November 10 – Montreal, QC @ SAT

November 12 – Boston, MA @ Royale

November 15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

November 18 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club

November 19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

November 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

November 22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

Mercurial World Deluxe Track List

1. “secret 1”

2. “The End”

3. “Mercurial World”

4. “Unconditional”

5. “Dawning of the Season”

6. “Secrets (Your Fire)”

7. “secrets 2-9: medley”

8. “You Lose!”

9. “secret 10”

10. “You Lose!” (8-Bit)

11. “Something for 2” (Cecile Believe Remix)

12. “Chaeri”

13. “secret 11”

14. “Halfway”

15. “Hysterical Us”

16. “secret 12”

17. “All You Do”

18. “Prophecy” (Synth & Strings)

19. “Follow The Leader”

20. “secret 13”

21. “Chaeri” (Danny L Harle Remix)

22. “Chaeri” (Piano & Strings)

23. “Dominó” (Spanish Version)

24. “Dreamcatching”

24. “secret 14”

26. “The Beginning”

27. “Mercurial World” (Piano & Strings)

28. “secret 15”