Magdalena Bay Revamping ‘Mercurial World’ With New Songs, Remixes, 8-Bit Alternates

Avant pop upstarts Magdalena Bay have revamped their celebrated 2021 debut album, Mercurial World, for a new deluxe edition set to arrive Sept. 23 via Luminelle Recordings.
Mercurial World Deluxe features a mix of new songs, remixes, alternate versions, fresh orchestral arrangements, and more (there’s even an 8-bit version of album highlight “You Lose!”).
“The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn’t originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets,” the band said in a statement. “ When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
To accompany the album announcement, Magdalena Bay shared one of two remixes on the Deluxe, British producer Danny L Harle’s take on the standout single, “Chaeri.” The other remix on the Deluxe was handled by Cecile Believe, who turned in a new version of “Something for 2.”
Magdalena Bay are also set to launch a lengthy North American headlining tour this fall. The run will kick off Sept. 28 at the Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver and wrap on Nov. 26 at the Art With Me Festival in Miami. Ticket information is available on Magdalena Bay’s website.
Magdalena Bay Tour Dates
September 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
September 30 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
October 1 – Eugene, OR @ W.O.W Hall
October 2 – Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge
October 4 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium (at the Catalyst)
October 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
October 7 – Santa Fe, MN @ Meow Wolf
October 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 11 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
October 12 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
October 13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall
October 16 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
October 28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
October 29 – Oakland, CA @ Second Sky
November 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
November 2 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
November 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
November 5 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
November 6 – Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre
November 8 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
November 9 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
November 10 – Montreal, QC @ SAT
November 12 – Boston, MA @ Royale
November 15 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
November 18 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
November 19 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
November 20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
November 22 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
Mercurial World Deluxe Track List
1. “secret 1”
2. “The End”
3. “Mercurial World”
4. “Unconditional”
5. “Dawning of the Season”
6. “Secrets (Your Fire)”
7. “secrets 2-9: medley”
8. “You Lose!”
9. “secret 10”
10. “You Lose!” (8-Bit)
11. “Something for 2” (Cecile Believe Remix)
12. “Chaeri”
13. “secret 11”
14. “Halfway”
15. “Hysterical Us”
16. “secret 12”
17. “All You Do”
18. “Prophecy” (Synth & Strings)
19. “Follow The Leader”
20. “secret 13”
21. “Chaeri” (Danny L Harle Remix)
22. “Chaeri” (Piano & Strings)
23. “Dominó” (Spanish Version)
24. “Dreamcatching”
24. “secret 14”
26. “The Beginning”
27. “Mercurial World” (Piano & Strings)
28. “secret 15”