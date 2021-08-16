Madonna Partners With Warner Music for Career-Spanning Reissue Campaign

On Madonna’s 63rd birthday Monday, the singer has announced a new partnership with Warner Music Group that will see her entire catalog reissued over the next few years.

The campaign begins in 2022, which marks the 40th anniversary of a recording career that began with Madonna’s 1982 single “Everybody.” Madonna will “personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums,” WMG said of the reissue campaign, adding that the singer will also “introduce unique releases for special events, and much more.”

Madonna spent the first 25 years of her career at Warner and its subsidiaries — Sire, her own Maverick, and finally Warner Bros. Records — from her 1983 self-titled debut to 2015’s Hard Candy. She left the label in 2007 to sign her 360 deal with Live Nation. As part of the new partnership, the three albums that Madonna released during her Interscope tenure — MDNA, Rebel Heart, and 2019’s Madame X — will join the Warner catalog in 2025.

“All in all, the new pact includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations,” WMG said, noting that Warner Chappell Music has also long served the publisher for Madonna’s music.

“Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration,” Madonna said of the pact in a statement. “They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years.”

Warner Brothers CEO of Recorded Music Max Lousada added: “We’re honored to be forming a dynamic new partnership with an incomparable superstar whose influence on our musical and artistic landscape is immense and immutable. Madonna has changed the course of pop and dance music, while taking live performance to new heights of drama and invention. At the same time, she uses her fame to amplify some of the most important social issues and movements of our time. Constantly and fearlessly challenging convention, her four decades of music are not only an extraordinary body of work, but a playbook for creative and cultural evolution.”

Madonna previously announced that her Madame X concert film will premiere October 8th on Paramount+. Additionally, for her 63 birthday, Madonna asked fans on social media to adopt a bed at the Mercy James Centre hospital in Malawi; check out the Raising Malawi site for more information.