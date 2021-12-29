Madonna ‘Tired of Being Taken Advantage Of’ After Claiming Tory Lanez Ripped Off Her Song

Madonna appears ready to go after Tory Lanez after alleging the Canadian artist’s new song “Pluto’s Last Comet” rips off her 1985 single, “Into the Groove.”

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone via a representative, Madonna says, “I am tired of being taken advantage of and I mean business.”

“Pluto’s Last Comet” appears on Lanez’s new Eighties-inspired album, Alone at Prom, and the song’s lead synth riff does bare a resemblance to the one in Madonna’s “Into the Groove.” Madonna first raised the issue in — of all places — the comments section on one of Lanez’s Instagram posts, writing last Wednesday, Dec. 22, “Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove!”

Madonna’s rep did not immediately return a request for additional information, like whether she might pursue a copyright infringement suit against Lanez, or seek a writing credit on the song. A representative for Lanez did not immediately return a request for comment.

On top of facing the ire of Madonna, Lanez is of course wrapped up in the legal battle over his shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020. Earlier this month, Lanez — real name Daystar Peterson — was ordered to stand trial on felony charges following a hearing where one detective said Peterson yelled “Dance, bitch!” at Megan before firing his weapon. Peterson will be back in court on Jan. 13.