Time to ‘Celebrate’: Here’s Where to Get Madonna ‘Celebration Tour’ Tickets

“Welcome to the party, bitches,” Madonna declared when announcing her upcoming global Celebration Tour. Commemorating four decades of the superstar’s biggest hits, Madonna kicks off her 2023 run of concert dates this summer, and will travel to 35 cities across North America and Europe.

“Madonna, I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherfuckin’ hits,” Amy Schumer dared the singer in the tour announcement clip, which included appearances from Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Diplo, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre, and Bob The Drag Queen, who will support Madonna on the 2023 dates.

“Four decades … as in, 40 years” Madonna replies. “As in, all those songs?”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer hasn’t revealed the 2023 set list yet, though mentions tracks like “Like a Virgin” and even sings “La Isla Bonita” with Schumer later on in the clip. Looking back, that could mean concertgoers might get to hear everything from “Holiday” from her self-titled debut to the disco anthem “Hung Up” from 2005’s Confessions on a Dance Floor to “Frozen” from 1998’s Ray of Light — there’s no shortage of Madonna’s greatest songs to choose from. Fans will have to wait to find out which tracks officially make it into the Celebration Tour shows when they start up this summer, starting at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on July 15, 2023.

Madonna Tickets 2023: Where to Buy Concert Tickets

If you want to buy Madonna tickets for her 2023 tour, you don’t have to wait: The Fan Club and Citi presale for the Celebration Tour started on Jan. 17 and 18 on Ticketmaster, with general sale starting on Friday, Jan. 20 via Madonna’s website and Ticketmaster. Editor’s picks

Buy Madonna Tickets at Ticketmaster

The Celebration Tour is still months away, but it’s likely to become one of the most popular shows of the year. If you don’t get lucky enough to score Madonna tickets when they go on sale, fans can still try finding them on ticket resale sites like StubHub and SeatGeek. We’ve spotted tickets going for as low as $64 for some cities, and upwards of $2,000-plus on some sites, including Ticketmaster.

With dates scheduled throughout the remainder of the year, Madonna will travel all across the United States for the Celebration Tour, including stops at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City, plus Los Angeles, Vegas, and more before embarking on the European leg of the tour.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna previously said in a statement announcing the upcoming tour. You can check out the complete schedule for Madonna’s Celebration Tour below.

Madonna: The Celebration Tour 2023 Dates

July 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

July 25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 2 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 2 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 5 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 7 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 9 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Sept. 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center \

Oct. 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 14 – London, UK @ The O2

Oct. 21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

Oct. 28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

Nov. 1 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 6 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

Nov. 12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

Nov. 13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

Nov. 15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

Nov. 23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 1 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome