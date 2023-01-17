Madonna Unveils Ultimate Greatest Hits Show ‘The Celebration Tour’

Truth or dare? ? Madonna has rarely ever been one to shy away from the latter. In an announcement video that nods to her documentary of the same title, a slate of special guests prompts her with a challenge: “I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherfucking hits.”

Madonna: the Celebration tour will span 40 years of the singer’s career, bringing her greatest hits to 35 cities across North America and Europe. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna shared in a statement.

Scheduled to begin on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, the Celebration tour will make stops in Phoenix, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona, Paris, Milan, and more. Madonna will wrap the tour on Dec. 1 with a closing show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

General sale for the Celebration tour begins Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available via the official Madonna website.

Bob the Drag Queen – who appears in the announcement video alongside Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre – will join as support across the entire tour.

The Celebration Tour 2023 Dates:

July 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

July 18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

July 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

July 25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

July 27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

July 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Sept. 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center \

Oct. 07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Oct. 14 – London, UK @ The O2

Oct. 21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

Oct. 28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2

Nov. 01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

Nov. 12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

Nov. 13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

Nov. 15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

Nov. 23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

Nov. 28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Dec. 1 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome