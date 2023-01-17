Madonna Unveils Ultimate Greatest Hits Show ‘The Celebration Tour’
Truth or dare? ? Madonna has rarely ever been one to shy away from the latter. In an announcement video that nods to her documentary of the same title, a slate of special guests prompts her with a challenge: “I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherfucking hits.”
Madonna: the Celebration tour will span 40 years of the singer’s career, bringing her greatest hits to 35 cities across North America and Europe. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna shared in a statement.
Scheduled to begin on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, the Celebration tour will make stops in Phoenix, Cleveland, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Los Angeles, London, Barcelona, Paris, Milan, and more. Madonna will wrap the tour on Dec. 1 with a closing show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.
General sale for the Celebration tour begins Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. local time. More information is available via the official Madonna website.
Bob the Drag Queen – who appears in the announcement video alongside Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre – will join as support across the entire tour.
The Celebration Tour 2023 Dates:
July 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 18 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
July 22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
July 25 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
July 27 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
July 30 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 02 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Aug. 05 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 09 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 19 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 05 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Sept. 07 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 09 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
Sept. 13 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Oct. 04 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center \
Oct. 07 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Oct. 14 – London, UK @ The O2
Oct. 21 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
Oct. 28 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2
Nov. 01 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 06 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
Nov. 12 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
Nov. 13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
Nov. 15 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
Nov. 23 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
Nov. 28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
Dec. 1 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
