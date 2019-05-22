Watch Madonna, Swae Lee Team for Dramatic ‘Crave’ Video

Madonna and Swae Lee unveiled a moody new clip for their collaboration, “Crave,” which will appear on the singer’s upcoming album, Madame X, out June 14th.

Directed by Nuno Xico, the “Crave” clip opens with Madonna reciting a spoken word piece, culminating with her releasing a bird from the roof of a New York City housing block. The bird motif sticks around throughout the rest of the video as Madonna and Swae Lee perform the track, eventually coming together on the roof by the end of the clip.

“Crave” is the third Madame X offering following “I Rise” and “Medellín,” which features Colombian singer Maluma. Madame X follows Madonna’s 2015 album Rebel Heart and will feature additional collaborations with Migos’ Quavo and Brazilian singer Anitta.

Madonna will launch a North American tour in support of Madame X this fall that will find her playing multiple shows at small theaters in New York City, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles Boston, Philadelphia and Miami. The run kicks off with a 17-night stand at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York, September 12th through October 7th.