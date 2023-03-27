Madonna Schedules Nashville Show Celebrating Queer Community Amid ‘Inhumane’ Legislation

The Celebration Tour, Madonna’s greatest-hits show featuring support from Bob the Drag Queen, will go on longer than originally planned with the addition of eight new dates, including a stop in Nashville.

Tennessee, which wasn’t included on the original tour itinerary, is currently one of numerous hotspots implementing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. A portion of the proceeds from Madonna’s concert will benefit trans-rights organizations.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color,” Madonna said in a statement. “Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

General sale for the Nashville concert — as well as newly added dates in Washington, D.C., Palm Springs, Sacramento, Phoenix, San Francisco, and Las Vegas — will begin March 31 at 10 a.m. local time. General sale for the Philadelphia concert will begin at 12 p.m. local time that day.

The new shows are scheduled for the second North American leg of Madonna’s tour, beginning in December and running through January 2024.

The Celebration Tour North American Dates (Part Two)

New dates in bold

Dec. 13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Dec. 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Dec. 18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Dec. 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Jan. 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Jan. 11 – Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Jan. 13 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Jan. 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Jan. 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Jan. 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center