Madonna Reschedules Celebration Tour Dates Following Health Scare

Madonna has announced the rescheduled dates for the first North American leg of her Celebration Tour, which was postponed stateside in June after the singer was hospitalized with a “serious bacterial infection.”

The new slate of dates kicks off on Dec. 13 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn — following the European leg that starts this October — and wraps at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City with a four-date run from April 20-24, 2024.

The Celebration Tour was scheduled to begin in July; however, on June 28, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary informed fans that the singer had to spend several days in the Intensive Care Unit but that a “full recovery was expected.” Due to her health, Madonna was forced to “pause all commitments,” which included the start of her highly-anticipated Celebration tour. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he wrote.

In an Instagram post weeks after her hospitalization, Madonna wrote, “My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Following the European tour, Madonna had six weeks of North American shows in December 2023 and January 2024 that were unaffected by the postponement. Those who have tickets for the original Madison Square Garden show on Aug. 27 will have an opportunity to purchase tickets for the newly added Barclays Center show on Dec. 16. Original MSG ticketholders will automatically receive refunds by Aug. 28 and will be provided a dedicated link and unique code for the Dec. 16 show.

Meanwhile, ticketholders for previously scheduled Los Angeles shows at Crypto.com Arena (Sept. 27, 28, 30, and Oct. 1, 2023) and Kia Forum (Jan. 7-8, 2024) will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the new Kia Forum dates. Original ticketholders to the canceled Los Angeles shows will be automatically refunded on Aug. 28, and the original purchasers will receive a dedicated link and unique code to purchase tickets to the corresponding rescheduled show. Trending Trump Announces Plans to Finally Go Ahead and Prove Election Was Rigged A Little-Known Trump Ally Is in Major Trouble for Plotting Coup Trump's 'Co-Conspirators' Are Already Starting to Turn on Each Other Right-Wing Influencers Just Found Their Favorite New Country Song

Several dates have been permanently canceled with no plans to reschedule: July 27 in Tulsa, Dec. 22 in Nashville, Jan. 15 in San Francisco, Jan. 18 in Las Vegas, and Jan. 20 in Phoenix. Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase.

Madonna’s The Celebration Tour Rescheduled U.S. Dates

Dec. 16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center (rescheduled Aug. 27 show @ Madison Square Garden)

March 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled Sept. 27 show @ Crypto.com)

March 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled Sept. 28 show @ Crypto.com)

March 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled Sept. 30 show @ Crypto.com)

March 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled Oct. 1 show @ Crypto.com)

March 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (rescheduled Jan. 7-8, 2024 shows @ Kia Forum)

