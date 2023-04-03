Madonna Remembers Seymour Stein as ‘One of the Most Influential Men in My Life’: ‘I Am Weeping’

When Madonna first met Seymour Stein back in the Eighties, it was under unusual circumstances. Normally, when a record label executive expresses interest in a budding, early-career artist, meetings about their future and potential partnership in the industry take place in glossy high-rise buildings. But an eager 24-year-old Madonna met the Sire Records founder, who died Sunday at age 80, while he was propped up in a hospital bed.

Madonna recalled their first meeting in a moving tribute post shared one day after Stein’s death.

Seymour Stein Has Left Us! I need to catch my breath.

He Was one of the most influential Men in my Life!! He changed and Shaped my world. I must Explain. https://t.co/sUe8tWRtQ1 pic.twitter.com/k82Tf60mNn — Madonna (@Madonna) April 3, 2023

“He was one of the most influential men in my life!! He changed and shaped my world. I must explain,” Madonna wrote in the caption of a carousel of photos. The story goes: “I stalked a DJ named Mark Kamin for a year at a club called Danceteria! In the Early 80’s. He finally agreed to play my demo of a song called “Everybody” on a Saturday night. The club was packed. An A&R man from Sire records was there – Michael Rosenblatt. He heard the music and asked me if he could bring me to meet his boss Seymour Stein. I couldn’t get the words “Hell Yes!” out of my mouth fast enough!”

That brings us to the hospital room where Stein had been admitted after suffering from a heart ailment, Madonna recalled. “I didn’t care. Lets Goooooo! When I met him he was laying in a hospital bed wearing his boxer shorts and a wife beater! He had a cannula up his nose and a saline Drip in his arm! He was grinning like the Cheshire Cat,” she remembered. “I was carrying my giant boombox ready to play my cassette for him immediately! He smiled and laughed when he saw me and asked me if I was related to the Virgin Mary!! Hahahhahahaa. I knew we would hit it off. I played him the song a few times. He signed me to his record label that day!!”

By 1983, Madonna's self-titled debut album had been released to the world through Sire Records. "This moment changed the course of my life forever. And was the beginning of my journey as a musical artist. Not only did Seymour hear me but he saw me and my potential! For this I will be eternally grateful," the singer wrote. "I am weeping as I write this down. Words cannot describe how I felt at this moment after years of grinding and being broke and getting every door slammed in my face."

In a 2013 interview with WNYC station Soundcheck, Stein recalled the day Madonna visited him in the hospital. “I could tell right away, she couldn’t have cared if I was laying in the bed in a coffin, as long as I could sign a contract,” he said. “She was as anxious to see me and get herself started as I was to see her. That was very very impressive to me.”

Stein also remembered that not everyone in the industry was as keen to jump on the Madonna train. In particular, he noted that Warner Bros. chairman Mo Ostin and the company's head lawyer David Berman "didn't hear it at all." Still, he pushed for her and made the right calls.

“Anyone who knew Seymour knew about his passion for music and his impeccable taste. He had an ear like no other,” Madonna concluded her post. “He was Intense – wickedly funny – a little bit crazy And deeply intuitive. Dearest Seymour you will never be forgotten!! Thank You! Thank you Thank you! Shine on!!!”

Along with Madonna, the music executive also famously signed the Ramones and Talking Heads during his career. Stein died Sunday in Los Angeles after a long battle with cancer, a spokesperson for his family confirmed.