Madonna Halts Tour After Hospitalization for ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’

Madonna’s Celebration tour has been put on hold while the singer recovers from a medical emergency that hospitalized her in the intensive care unit for multiple days, according to a statement shared via the official Instagram account for her manager Guy Oseary.

“On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU,” the statement read. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

Announced in January, the Celebration tour has been positioned to be a four-decade-spanning greatest hits show covering Madonna’s extensive catalog. It was originally scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver and would have ran through Dec. 1 for a grand finale show in Amsterdam.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the statement continued. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Last week, four days before she is said to have been hospitalized, Madonna shared a carousel of images on Instagram that appear to document her preparations for the tour. “The Calm Before The Storm,” she wrote in her caption. Trending Jennifer Lawrence, A-List Actors Threaten to Strike in Letter to SAG Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Deal With Netflix Isn't Going Anywhere Trumpworld Rages at McCarthy: ‘Kevin’s in Trouble Now’ Donald Trump Did Not Have a Great Day in Court. Again

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna shared in a statement at the time the tour was announced. The nearly sold-out tour included over 50 dates worldwide.