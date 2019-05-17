Madonna and Quavo Welcome the ‘Future’ in New Song

Madonna has unveiled new song “Future,” which features Migos’ Quavo. It’s the second collaboration the pair have released following “Champagne Rosé,” which appeared on the rapper’s solo debut, Quavo Huncho.

On the reggae-tinged song, the pair look to what is ahead, celebrate the present and also contemplate the past. “Not everyone can come into the future/Not everyone that’s here is gonna last” she sings, in a hopeful tone about shedding any recent negativity. Meanwhile, Quavo reflects on his current status while looking forward to what’s to come. “My life is gold,” he raps. “I drip in ice/I see the signs/Just free your mind/Welcome to the future, it’s a culture ride.”

Prior to unveiling the track, Madonna alluded to the collaboration via Twitter and Quavo took to Instagram to hint at the project as well. The latest Madame X single follows the pop icon’s previously released “Crave” featuring Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, “I Rise” and the Maluma featuring “Medellín,” which they performed at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.

Following Madame X‘s release on June 14th, Madonna will embark on an intimate theater tour, which launches with a series of shows beginning September 12th at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York, New York.