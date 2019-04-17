Madonna Teams With Maluma for Sultry New ‘Madame X’ Song ‘Medellin’

Madonna unveiled a sultry and slinky new song “Medellín,” featuring Colombian singer Maluma. The track is set to appear on the pop icon’s forthcoming album, Madame X, due out June 14th.

“Medellín” also finds Madonna reuniting with her longtime collaborator, the French producer Mirwais. The track is centered around a classic cha-cha-chá groove over which Madonna and Maluma trade bilingual verses while the song moves effortlessly between a sparse, understated verse and a brilliant chorus bursting with deep house euphoria.

Madonna also unveiled more information about Madame X, is available to pre-order and marks her first new album since 2015’s Rebel Heart. The record features collaborations with Migos’ Quavo, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Brazilian singer Anitta. Maluma will also appear on another cut, “Bitch I’m Loca.”

In a statement, Madonna said of Madame X, “Lisbon is where my record was born. I found my tribe there and a magical world of incredible musicians that reinforced my belief that music across the world is truly all connected and is the soul of the universe.”

A video for “Medellín” is set to premiere next Wednesday, April 24th, during an MTV special airing at 4 p.m. ET. Along with the video premiere, Madonna will discuss Madame X with British DJ Trevor Nelson.

Madonna began teasing Madame X on social media earlier this week, releasing a 90-second video that featured snippets of new music while the singer donned various costumes and explained the concept behind the LP.

“Madame X is a secret agent,” she said in the video. “Traveling around the world. Changing identities. Fighting for freedom. Bringing light to dark places. She is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. The spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”

Madonna is set to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel this May.

Madame X Track List

1 “Medellín (feat. Maluma)

2 “Dark Ballet”

3 “God Control”

4 “Future” (feat. Quavo)

5 “Batuka”

6 “Killers Who Are Partying”

7 “Crave” (feat. Swae Lee)

8 “Crazy”

9 “Come Alive”

10 “Faz Gostoso” (feat. Anitta)

11 “Bitch I’m Loca” (feat. Maluma)

12 “I Don’t Search I Find”

13 “I Rise”