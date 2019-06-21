×
Rolling Stone
Madonna, Jimmy Fallon Face Off in Neon Dance Battle on ‘The Tonight Show’

Singer also remembers when she got flustered by President Barack Obama

Madonna and Jimmy Fallon donned glow-in-the-dark jumpsuits on Thursday night for a neon dance battle on The Tonight Show. Fallon managed to hold his own against the Queen of Pop, but if we’re being honest, the best part of the show was seeing the two of them dance in-sync to The Roots‘ music.

In her interview with Fallon, Madonna talked about her upcoming small-theater shows (including a 17-night residency at the Brooklyn Academy of Music) and recalled getting flustered (and a little flirty) when Fallon introduced her to President Barack Obama the last time she was on The Tonight Show. “You’re the only reason I’m doing this,” she allegedly told the former president backstage. She then led the audience in a cha-cha dance, inspired by her song “Medellín” with Maluma.

Madonna released her latest album Madame X earlier this year. She recently performed her song “Future” with MigosQuavo at Eurovision.

