Madonna Joins Jimmy Fallon, The Roots to Perform ‘Music’ With Classroom Instruments

Madonna appeared on The Tonight Show to chat with host Jimmy Fallon about her career and took the opportunity to reimagine her 2000 single “Music” with classroom instruments.

Performing with Fallon and the Roots, Madonna gave the pop song a surprisingly club-ready vibe. The pop singer played a triangle while Fallon kept the beat on a wooden block as the Roots shared in the backing vocals.

During her interview with Fallon, Madonna discussed her wardrobe mishap at the first MTV Video Music Awards and revealed that she would be a schoolteacher if she wasn’t a singer. “I’d have a very popular class,” she told Fallon. “It would be controversial. It would be challenging. I’d probably end up in jail.”

The singer also confirmed that the artist she most wants to collaborate with in the future is Kendrick Lamar. “His new record is, like, history-making,” she said. “Mind-booglingly brilliant, yeah. It’s insane. So talented.”

Earlier this month, Madonna joined forces with Beyoncé for a royal collaboration, “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix).” The remix interpolates Madonna’s “Vogue” with Beyoncé flipping the script for the iconic spoke-sung section of the 1990 song, where the Material Girl lists Hollywood stars from the Golden Age. In Bey’s take, she pays homage to both current and past influential Black women who have been game-changers for the culture — from Aaliyah, Rosetta Tharpe and Santigold, to Rihanna, Nicki Minaj and Chloe x Halle.