Madonna, Metallica Publicist Brian Bumbery Joins Apple Music Publicity

Brian Bumbery, publicist for major artists like Metallica, Madonna, Chris Cornell and Green Day, will leave his own public relations firm, BB Gun Press in September to accept the position as Director at Apple Music Publicity, Variety reports.

The company will continue under the helm of Luke Burland, who worked with Bumbery at both BB Gun and Warner Bros. Records.

Bumbery formed BB Gun Press in 2011 and went on to represent some of rock and pop’s major clients. The company’s client list has included Smashing Pumpkins, Soundgarden, Duran Duran, Fergie, Garbage, Goo Goo Dolls, Muse, Panic! at the Disco and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Bumbery’s arrival at Apple Music makes sense — his current PR firm has been working with Apple for months now — and the move is also the latest in a string of music industry veterans taking their careers to tech companies, and specifically streaming companies. As streaming grows into even more of a revenue-leader for the music business, we’ll no doubt see the trajectory continue.

The music-to-tech pipeline is already old enough now that some executives who made the move are already departing. Apple Music’s head Jimmy Iovine, who founded Interscope Records and Beats and arrived at Apple in 2014 when the latter company was acquired, just stepped down and officially transitioned into a consulting role this month. And Troy Carter, the former Lady Gaga and John Legend music manager who took a lead role to direct Spotify’s artist relations in 2016, is leaving the streaming company at the end of the year.