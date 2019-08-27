Madonna Delays Start of ‘Madame X’ Tour

Madonna has pushed back the opening performances of her Madame X Tour due to “highly specialized production elements being delayed,” according to a representative from Live Nation on Tuesday.

Madonna’s first two concerts at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House — originally scheduled for September 12th and 14th — will now take place October 10th and 12th, respectively, with tickets for the previously scheduled concerts being honored at the new dates. The September 15th show at BAM, however, has been cancelled, and refunds will be automatically issued to ticket holders. Madonna’s BAM run will now begin on September 17th and run through October 12th; the rest of the tour includes residencies in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia and Miami before wrapping up December 19th.

“Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience,” Madonna said in a statement. “She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding.”

Madonna released Madame X in June, marking her first album since 2015’s Rebel Heart. She’s also released videos for her Madame X track “Batuka,” as well as the anti-gun violence video for “God Control.”