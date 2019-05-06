Madonna Announces Intimate Theater Performances in ‘Madame X’ Tour

Madonna announced on Monday that she will embark on her tour for her new album, Madame X, in a series of intimate theater venues.

Beginning September 12th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, New York, Madonna will perform multiples nights each in a handful of cities, including the Chicago Theatre in Chicago, the Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, the Met Philadelphia and the Jackie Gleason Theatre at the Fillmore Miami Beach. So far, only the dates for New York, Chicago and Los Angeles have been confirmed.

Madame X, out June 14th, will be a collection of 15 new songs “that celebrate Madonna’s career-long affair with Latin music and culture as well as other global influences,” according to a publicist statement. So far she’s released two tracks from the record: “Medellin,” a duet with Colombian pop star Maluma, and the uplifting anthem “I Rise.”

Madonna most recently performed “Medellin” at the Billboard Awards, and was also honored this week at the GLAAD Media Awards, where she gave an emotional acceptance speech for her Advocate for Change Award.

Advance ticket requests for the Madame X tour are available through Friday, May 10th, with ticket confirmation to be fulfilled by May 17th.

Madonna ‘Madame X’ North American Tour Dates

September 12 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 14 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 15 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 17 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 19 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 21 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 22 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

October 15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 17 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern