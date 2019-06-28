Madonna Announces Launch of SiriusXM Channel

On Friday SiriusXM announced the launch of an exclusive limited-run channel, “Madonna’s Madame X Radio,” centered on the pop star. The channel will launch July 1st and run through till the end of the month.

“Madame X Radio” will showcase music from across Madonna’s storied career, including her most recent album, Madame X, which arrived earlier this month. The channel will also feature docu-miniseries on Madonna’s career and legacy, including the making of Madame X. The launch will coincide with Madonna’s performance at New York’s Pride Island (Hudson River Park’s Pier 97) on June 30th to close out World Pride Week and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

“This channel brings you into the intricate world of Madame X,” said Madonna. “You’ll learn more about the creative process behind my latest album and gain a deeper understanding of what drives me as an artist and a performer.”

“Madonna is an artist who is the very definition of a musical and cultural icon,” said Scott Greenstein, President and CCO of SiriusXM. “Her voice, songwriting, performances, and life’s work has made her a universal force. Along the way she has created some of the most creative and biggest-selling albums of all time. Our exclusive channel celebrating Madonna is a truly comprehensive deep dive into the music of one of the world’s most legendary artists.”