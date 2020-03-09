 Madonna Cancels Final 'Madame X' Shows, Citing Coronavirus Concerns - Rolling Stone
Madonna Cancels ‘Madame X’ Shows Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Two shows are latest in series of many cancellations and delays

Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

MadonnaBillboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019 Wearing Erdem, Custom

In yet another cancelation of the ill-fated tour, Madonna canceled her final 'Madame X' shows in Paris, citing coronavirus as the reason.

Madonna has canceled the final two shows of her Madame X tour, ostensibly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Tickets for the concerts, which were to take place at Le Grand Rex in Paris on March 10th and 11th, are refundable at point of purchase.

“Following official notification from the Office of the Police this morning prohibiting all events with an audience attendance of over 1,000, Live Nation regrets to announce the final two Madame X performances previously rescheduled to 10-March and 11-March are forced to be canceled,” reads a statement on her website. “We regret the disappointment to fans.”

The two shows are the latest in a series of many cancellations and delays in the ill-fated tour, which was set to kick off in September of last year in New York, but was pushed to October due to “highly specialized production elements being delayed.” The singer also canceled her Boston dates per “doctor’s orders” last November. The shows were not rescheduled.

Just last week, Madonna canceled Paris shows slated for March 1st and 7th due to injury, comparing herself to a broken doll in an extensive Instagram post. “I fell two nights ago on stage when a chair was literally pulled out from underneath me by mistake and I landed on the floor on my tail bone,” she said. “I made it through the show last night but just barely because I hate disappointing. However today even I can see that this broken doll held together with tape and glue needs to stay in bed and rest for a few days so she can finish the tour with a smile on her face and in one piece.”

