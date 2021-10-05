Madonna Blends Pop Opulence and Theatrical Intimacy in ‘Madame X’ Concert Film Trailer

Madonna offers a tantalizing glimpse of her Madame X concert film, which is set to arrive October 8th on Paramount+.

The new trailer is set to the Madame X track “Ciao Bella,” which helps conjure a heady, but dancefloor-ready energy to complement the montage of clips from the stage show. The footage boasts a snippet of a dance number performed by Madonna’s daughter Lourdes, as well as an appearance from the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras, a Portuguese batuque group who also appeared on Madame X.

The Madame X concert film was recorded in January 2020 during Madonna’s six-night stand at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, Portugal (she also recorded some of Madame X in the the Portuguese capital). While Madonna’s Madame X tour was a characteristically elaborate production, which found the pop star embracing the role of the album’s titular secret agent, she primarily spent the tour performing in much smaller theaters, imbuing the shows with a more intimate feel.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” Madonna previously said of the film in a statement. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”