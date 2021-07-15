Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ Concert Film to Premiere on Paramount+

Madonna’s Madame X concert film will premiere on Paramount+ on October 8th, the streaming service announced Thursday.

This document of the Madame X Tour — featuring a stage show that boasted 48 onstage performers, including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe, and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras — was filmed during the singer’s January 2020 six-night residency in Lisbon, Portugal, where Madonna also recorded a portion of her 2019 LP Madame X.

Madonna said of the Madame X concert film in a statement: “Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

The Madame X Tour — which cast Madonna in the title role of Madame X, “a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places,” Paramount+ said — was created and directed by a team led by Madonna alongside Jamie King as creative producer and Megan Lawson as co-director and lead choreographer. The trek was ultimately cut short in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape. She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of Madame X streaming on Paramount+ this October,” said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+, said in a statement.

Paramount+ will premiere the concert film — Madonna’s first since 2017’s Rebel Heart — in the U.S., Latin America, Australia, the Nordics, and Canada on October 8th, with the documentary receiving an MTV debut in other territories.