Madonna Launches Malawi Fundraiser for 60th Birthday

Madonna will celebrate her upcoming 60th birthday with an online fundraiser to benefit her Raising Malawi foundation.

“I have an unwavering commitment to providing vulnerable children with a loving home. For my birthday, I can think of no better gift than connecting my global family with this beautiful country and the children who need our help most,” Madonna, who has adopted four children from the African nation, said in a statement.

“Every dollar raised will go directly to meals, schools, uniforms and health care. I want to come together with my friends, fans and supporters to change the lives of Malawian children and let them know they are nurtured, protected and loved.”

Madonna teamed with Facebook for the fundraiser, which launched July 30th and runs through August 31st; the singer’s 60th birthday lands on August 16th.

“100% of every contribution goes directly to Raising Malawi’s work at Home of Hope orphanage, located in a rural, high-need area of Malawi,” Facebook added. “Also, the international payment firm Ripple has announced it will be matching all donations to Madonna’s fundraiser.”

Just an hour into its launch, the Raising Malawi fundraiser had already generated $3,200 in donations toward its $60,000 goal.