Madonna, Lady Gaga Concerts to Air on Streaming Platform Qello for Pride Month

The concert streaming platform Qello Concerts will feature a special slate of concert films for Pride month, including full shows by Madonna, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and more.

The Celebrating Pride Collection boasts a total of 14 titles, including live shows and documentaries. All are available to stream now via Qello’s website and Amazon Prime.

Among the 14 selections in the Celebrating Pride Collection are concert films from Madonna’s 2008 – 2009 Sticky and Sweet Tour and Cyrus’ 2014 Bangerz tour. It also boasts Lady Gaga’s The Monster Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden, Kylie Minogue’s Aphrodite: Les Folies — Live in London, and Elton John’s The Red Piano, which captures his mid-2000s residency at the Colosseum in Las Vegas.

To preview the collection, Qello has shared a handful of clips from several films in the series, including a clip of Lady Gaga performing “Bad Romance,” Madonna doing “Ray of Light,” and Cyrus doing “We Can’t Stop.”

Other films in the collection include the acclaimed Freddie Mercury documentary The Great Pretender, George Michael’s 2009 concert film Live in London, Sam Smith’s set at the 2014 iHeart Festival, Ricky Martin’s 1999 concert film One Night Only, Culture Club’s 1984 concert film Live in Sydney, and Donna Summer’s 1999 televised concert, VH1 Presents: Live and More Encore. Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer film to accompany her album of the same name will also be available to watch, along with Disclosure’s set at the 2015 Wildlife Festival and Cyndi Lauper’s 2015 concert celebrating the 30th anniversary of her debut Front and Center.