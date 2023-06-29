fbpixel
Rosie O’Donnell, Rita Wilson, and More Send Well-Wishes to Madonna After Health Scare

"Strongest gal I know," wrote Debi Mazar, giving fans an update on the singer's health: "Madonna is on the mend, and home resting"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )
Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images/The Recording Academy

Madonna’s famous friends (and fans) are thinking of her! On Wednesday, the singer’s manager Guy Oseary announced that the singer was in recovery after suffering from a “serious bacterial infection” that required her to stay in the ICU. By Thursday afternoon, a source told Rolling Stone that the singer was “at home and feeling better.”

“Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary wrote, adding that the start of her Celebration Tour would be postponed. Soon after, her fans and numerous celebrities, including Jon Batiste, Rosie O’Donnell, and Rita Wilson, shared their well-wishes for the musician on social media.

O’Donnell, a close friend of Madonna’s, made an Instagram feed post about the singer, sharing a photo of the two during her Nineties talk show. “She’s feeling good,” she wrote, using the hashtag “love.”

Debi Mazar, also a longtime friend of the singer, shared an update on her health, posting a throwback photo with Madge. “Get well sis! Rest, restore, reboot! Strongest gal I know,” she wrote. “To all of her fans- Madonna is on the mend and home resting.”

“Hope she feels better very soon!” commented Zooey Deschanel on Oseary’s post. “Sending Madonna my prayers for a speedy recovery,” wrote Rita Wilson. “Omg sending her love and healing light! 🙏,” added Frankie Grande.

“TAKE GOOD CARE OF OUR QUEEN,” wrote Drag Race judge and Madonna stan Michelle Visage. Batiste and Ryan Tedder both commented hand-prayer emojis on Oseary’s post, while Evan Rachel Wood typed some heart emojis. Rosie Perez also commented, “Sending prayers and support ❤️❤️❤️.”

Announced in January, the Celebration Tour has been positioned to be a four-decade-spanning greatest-hits show covering Madonna’s extensive catalog. It was originally scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver and would have run through Dec. 1 for a grand-finale show in Amsterdam.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary’s post read. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Last week, four days before she is said to have been hospitalized, Madonna shared a carousel of images on Instagram that appear to document her preparations for the tour. “The Calm Before The Storm,” she wrote in her caption.

