Health Update

Madonna Is ‘Home’ And ‘Feeling Better’ After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection: Source

The singer's manager said Wednesday that all of her work commitments, including her Celebration Tour, have been paused as she recovers
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Madonna attends the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
Madonna attends the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022 in New York City. Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Madonna is on the mend. One day after the singer’s manager announced that the pop music legend was hospitalized after suffering from a “serious bacterial infection,” a source tells Rolling Stone that she’s now resting “at home and feeling better.”

In his original statement Wednesday, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary informed fans that the singer had to spend several days in the Intensive Care Unit, and that “full recovery was expected.” But he added that while her health was “improving,” she was “still under medical care.”

The new update about Madonna returning home from the hospital arrives as her friend Debi Mazar shared on Instagram that the singer was “on the mend,” and Rosie O’Donnell wrote on Instagram that the singer was “feeling good.”

“Rest, restore, reboot! Strongest gal I know,” Mazar wrote on Instagram.

In his original post, Oseary told fans that the singer would have to “pause all commitments,” including the start of her highly-anticipated Celebration Tour. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he wrote.

Last week, four days before she is said to have been hospitalized, Madonna shared a carousel of images on Instagram that appear to document her preparations for the tour. “The Calm Before The Storm,” she wrote in her caption.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna shared in a statement at the time the tour was announced. The nearly-sold-out tour included more than 50 dates worldwide.

