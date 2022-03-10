 Fireboy DML Hops on Remix of Madonna's 'Frozen:' Watch the Video - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Madonna Brings Back ‘Frozen’ With Trap Remix Featuring Fireboy DML

“I tried to take care of your heart, but it’s frozen,” sings the Nigerian rising star on the track

By

Tomás Mier's Most Recent Stories

View All

Madonna is partying it up like it’s 1998 thanks to the remix of her hit “Frozen.” On Thursday, Madonna looked stunning in the song’s visual, where she appears alongside Fireboy DML, who added a welcome verse to the reimagined trap track.

The video shows the Queen of Pop rocking a leather outfit and her signature Madame X cross jewelry as she’s seen smoking and dancing alongside the Nigerian singer. Ahead of its release, DML thanked Madonna for bringing him onto the song, writing “love to the queen for having me on this classic” on Instagram.

“I thought you loved me/I thought you trust me,” Fireboy sings in his verse. “I tried to take care of your heart, but it’s frozen/Why can’t you show me, don’t leave me open.”

Sickick remixed the track from her 1998 album Ray of Light late last year, which quickly went viral on TikTok. The new version of “Frozen” is Madonna’s first song since dropping the live album of Madame X last year. Meanwhile, Fireboy released his single “Peru” alongside Ed Sheeran in December.

“I do not care how big an artist is. If there’s no connection, if there’s no vibe, if there’s no energy; I’m not down for that,” he told Rolling Stone at the time. “[Ed Sheeran] was the perfect choice for the song because, personally, he is someone that I resonate with musically.”

In This Article: fireboy dml, Madonna, Music Video, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.