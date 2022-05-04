 Madonna Unearths Unreleased Club Remixes for Massive New Compilation - Rolling Stone
Madonna to Celebrate Five Decades of Club Dominance With ‘Finally Enough Love’ Comp

Career-spanning 50-song set will feature famous remixes and an array of previously unreleased material

Jon Blistein

madonna finally enough love dance club remixesmadonna finally enough love dance club remixes

Madonna in Sept. 2021.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Madonna is collecting her favorite club remixes, as well as some previously unreleased tracks, for a massive new collection, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, set to arrive Aug. 19.

The new collection was inspired by Madonna’s Feb. 2020 achievement of notching her 50th Number One on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart with “I Don’t Search I Find.” In doing so, Madonna not only became the first artist to earn at least one Number One song on the Dance Club Songs chart in five separate decades (the Eighties through the 2020s), but the first act ever to score as many as 50 Number Ones on any Billboard chart.

Finally Enough Love will celebrate Madonna’s decades of dominance on the club charts. The tracklist will be presented in largely chronological order and feature remixes from top DJs/producers like Shep Pettibone, William Orbit, Honey Dijon, and Avicii. Among the previously unreleased offerings on the compilation are an alternate single remix of “Keep It Together,” Felix Da Housecat’s “Devin Dazzle Edit” of “American Life,” Tracy Young’s “Underground Radio Edit” of “Nothing Fails,” and Offer Nissim mixes of “Turn Up the Radio” and “Living for Love.”

Finally Enough Love will also feature several offerings from Madonna’s first remix album, 1987’s You Can Dance. To accompany the compilation’s announcement, one track tied to that release, the “You Can Dance Remix Edit” of “Into the Groove,” is available digitally for the first time.

Along with the 50-song set, Madonna will release a condensed 16-track version of Finally Enough Love, which will be available to stream much earlier, June 24. Versions of both the 16-track and 50-track collection will be available on CD and vinyl on Aug. 19 as well. 

Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones Tracklist
1. “Holiday” (7” Version)
2. “Like a Virgin” (7” Version)
3. “Material Girl” (7” Version)
4. “Into the Groove” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) #
5. “Open Your Heart” (Video Version)
6. “Physical Attraction” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) #
7. “Everybody” (You Can Dance Remix Edit) #
8. “Like a Prayer” (Remix/Edit)
9. “Express Yourself” (Remix/Edit)
10. “Keep It Together” (Alternate Single Remix) *
11. “Vogue” (Single Version)
12. “Justify My Love” (Orbit Edit)
13. “Erotica” (Underground Club Mix)
14. “Deeper And Deeper” (David’s Radio Edit) #
15. “Fever” (Radio Edit)
16. “Secret” (Junior’s Luscious Single Mix)
17. “Bedtime Story” (Junior’s Single Mix)
18. “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” (Miami Mix Edit)
19. “Frozen” (Extended Club Mix Edit)
20. “Ray Of Light” (Sasha Ultra Violet Mix Edit) #
21. “Nothing Really Matters” (Club 69 Radio Mix)
22. “Beautiful Stranger” (Calderone Radio Mix)
23. “American Pie” (Richard ‘Humpty’ Vission Radio Mix)
24. “Music” (Deep Dish Dot Com Radio Edit)
25. “Don’t Tell Me” (Thunderpuss Video Remix) #
26. “What It Feels Like for a Girl” (Above And Beyond Club Radio Edit)
27. “Impressive Instant” (Peter Rauhofer’s Universal Radio Mixshow Mix) #
28. “Die Another Day” (Deepsky Radio Edit) #
29. “American Life” (Felix Da Housecat’s Devin Dazzle Edit) *
30. “Hollywood” (Calderone & Quayle Edit) #
31. “Me Against the Music” (Peter Rauhofer Radio Mix) – Britney Spears feat. Madonna
32. “Nothing Fails” (Tracy Young’s Underground Radio Edit) *
33. “Love Profusion” (Ralphi Rosario House Vocal Edit) #
34. “Hung Up” (SDP Extended Vocal Edit)
35. “Sorry” (PSB Maxi Mix Edit) #
36. “Get Together” (Jacques Lu Cont Vocal Edit)
37. “Jump” (Axwell Remix Edit)
38. “4 Minutes” (Bob Sinclar Space Funk Edit) – feat. Justin Timberlake & Timbaland
39. “Give It 2 Me” (Eddie Amador Club 5 Edit) #
40. “Celebration” (Benny Benassi Remix Edit)
41. “Give Me All Your Luvin’” (Party Rock Remix) – feat. LMFAO & Nicki Minaj
42. “Girl Gone Wild” (Avicii’s UMF Mix)
43. “Turn Up the Radio” (Offer Nissim Remix Edit) *#
44. “Living for Love” (Offer Nissim Promo Mix) *
45. “Ghosttown” (Dirty Pop Intro Remix)
46. “Bitch I’m Madonna” (Sander Kleinenberg Video Edit) # – feat. Nicki Minaj
47. “Medellín” (Offer Nissim Madame X In The Sphinx Mix) – Madonna and Maluma
48. “I Rise” (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)
49. “Crave” (Tracy Young Dangerous Remix) – feat. Swae Lee
50. “I Don’t Search I Find” (Honey Dijon Radio Mix)

*previously unreleased
#available commercially for the first time

