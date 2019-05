Madonna Extends Madame X Theater Tour, Adds Residencies to Four More Cities

Madonna has extended her Madame X North American tour to meet the demand for her concerts at the intimate, smaller venues. The singer also set dates for mini-residencies in four more U.S. cities.

After initially announcing 12 Madame X gigs at New York’s Howard Gilman Opera House, Madonna has added five more shows to that residency while also extending her visits to Chicago’s Chicago Theatre and Los Angeles’ the Wiltern, which upped its total Madame X shows to 11 throughout November.

Additionally, Madonna scheduled a three-night stand at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace, three shows apiece at Boston’s Boch Center Wang Theatre and Philadelphia’s The Met and five nights at Miami’s Fillmore this December.

After that, Madonna will embark on a European tour in 2020 with Madame X residencies in Lisbon, Paris and London. Check out Madonna’s Live Nation site for full ticket information.

Madame X arrives June 14th. Madonna has so far shared the Maluma-featuring “Medellin,” the Swae Lee-assisted “Crave,” “Future” with Quavo and “I Rise” from her upcoming 14th studio album. The singer also staged a controversial Eurovision 2019 performance in Tel Aviv, Israel this weekend.

Madonna Tour Dates

September 12 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 14 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 15 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 17 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 19 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 21 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 22 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 24 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 25 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 26 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

September 28 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

October 1 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

October 2 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

October 3 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

October 5 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

October 6 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

October 7 – New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

October 15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 17 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 21 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 24 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

November 7 – Las Vegas, NV @ Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Colosseum at Caesars Palace

November 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

November 30 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

December 1 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

December 2 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

December 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

December 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

December 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

December 14 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

December 15 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

December 17 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

December 18 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

December 19 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater