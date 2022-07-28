 Madonna on Her Biopic: 'No One's Going to Tell My Story, But Me' - Rolling Stone
Madonna Says She’s Directing Her Own Biopic So ‘Misogynistic Men’ Can’t: It’s ‘My Story’

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film,” singer says of directing Julia Garner-starring movie

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)

Madonna

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV

Madonna discussed her decision to take her biopic into her own hands and gave an update on the Julia Garner-starring film in a new interview with Variety.

It was previously revealed nearly two years ago that the Material Girl herself would co-write (with Diablo Cody) and direct the still-untitled movie.

“I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I’ve been whittling away at it, but it’s like hacking off my limbs,” Madonna told Variety.

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story but me.'”

Ozark star Garner was reportedly offered the role of Madonna earlier this month following a lengthy audition process. (“Madonna” will also be seen on the small screen in the near future in the form of Evan Rachel Wood in the upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic.)

Madonna does have some directorial experience, having helmed 2008’s Filth and Wisdom and 2011’s W.E.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer—a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said of the biopic in a statement in 2020. 

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

