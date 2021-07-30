Madonna Blasts DaBaby For Rapper’s ‘Hateful Remarks’

Madonna took to Instagram to school DaBaby for the homophobic comments he made during his appearance at Rolling Loud in Miami on Sunday. In a lengthy post, the singer addresses DaBaby directly, explaining the science behind the transmission of AIDS and HIV.

“A message to DaBaby – if you’re going to make hateful remarks to the LGBTQ+ community about HIV/AIDS then know your facts:

After decades of hard won scientific research— there are now life saving medicines available to children born with HIV, to people who contract HIV through blood transfusions, dirty needles or exchange of bodily fluids,” Madonna wrote. “These new ARV’s can keep a person with AIDS alive for the rest of their lives!!! AID’s is not transmitted by standing next to someone in a crowd. I want to put my cellphone lighter up and pray for your ignorance, No one dies of AIDS in 2 or 3 weeks anymore.”

She added, “People like you are the reason we are still living in a world divided by fear. All Human beings should be treated with dignity and respect regardless of race, gender, sexual preference or religious beliefs.”

During his Sunday appearance at Rolling Loud, DaBaby was recorded during his set saying, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

Numerous artists and organizations have spoken out against DaBaby’s words the days since. Dua Lipa issued a statement addressing the comments made by her “Levitating” remix collaborator on her Instagram Stories: “I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with. I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Elton John also weighed in, writing on Twitter, “We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.”

On Wednesday, GLAAD criticized DaBaby. “The rhetoric that DaBaby used is inaccurate, hurtful, and harmful to the LGBTQ community and the estimated 1.2 million Americans living with HIV,” DaShawn Usher, GLAAD’s Associate Director of Communities of Color, said in a statement. “It is critical that DaBaby and his fans learn that people living with HIV today, when on effective treatment, lead long and healthy lives and cannot transmit HIV.”