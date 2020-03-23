Madonna Calls COVID-19 ‘the Great Equalizer’ in Bathtub Rant

Madonna has some thoughts on the current COVID-19 global pandemic and apparently there’s no better place to share them from than her bathtub. In a video post on Instagram and Twitter, the singer offered a short speech about coronavirus and its impact, referring to the disease as “the great equalizer.”

“It doesn’t care about how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell,” she said, sitting naked in a bathtub filled with rose petals. “It’s the great equalizer, and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is it’s made us all equal in many ways – and what’s wonderful about it is it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

She added, “Like I used to say at the end of ‘Human Nature’ every night, if the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

The singer has been posting regular updates on social media since the start of the pandemic, including videos of her writing on a typewriter and singing into her hairbrush, using the hashtags #becreative and #staysafe.

Madonna’s most recent album, Madame X, dropped last year. She had been touring in support of the album since last fall, but was forced to cancel the final two shows due to coronavirus concerns. The shows were scheduled to take place at Le Grand Rex in Paris on March 10th and 11th, and tickets have been refunded to fans.