Madonna Ready to ‘Breathe in the COVID-19 Air’ After Testing Positive for Antibodies

Madonna said she she plans to take a long drive and “breathe in the COVID-19 air” after saying she tested positive for the coronavirus antibodies in the latest installment of her Quarantine Diary series on Instagram.

“Took a test the other day and I found out that I have the antibodies,” she said. “So tomorrow I’m just going to go for a long drive in the car, and I’m gonna roll down the window and I’m gonna breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”

Antibody tests, as the New York Times reports, can potentially determine whether or not a person has been exposed to COVID-19 by looking for evidence of the proteins the body produces to fight the virus. Such tests can help researchers better understand the spread of the virus, and offer government officials better info on when it might be safe to start re-opening. However, testing positive for antibodies does not necessarily mean a person is completely immune to COVID-19. There have also been some reports of inaccurate antibody tests.

The rest of Madonna’s Quarantine Diary clip was like many other videos in the series — it found her sharing her existential musings, typed out on a typewriter, while an old jazz record played in the background.

The series initially drew a bit of criticism thanks to an earlier installment, posted in March, in which Madonna called the coronavirus “the great equalizer” while lounging in her bathtub (that clip has since been deleted). Meanwhile, at the beginning of April, Madonna announced that she was donating $1 million to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and its efforts to find a drug to cure or treat COVID-19.