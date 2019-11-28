 Madonna Forced to Cancel Boston Tour Dates Per Doctor's Orders - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Sorry, Anus Tanning Is Not Really a Thing Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Madonna Forced to Cancel Madame X Boston Tour Dates Per Doctor’s Orders

“Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me, but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming,” singer says

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
MadonnaBillboard Music Awards, Show, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 01 May 2019 Wearing Erdem, Custom

Madonna has canceled her Madame X Boston tour dates per doctor's orders.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Madonna has been forced to cancel all three of her Madame X tour dates in Boston, Massachusetts per doctor’s orders, the singer announced in a statement. The intimate shows were scheduled to take place at Boch Center Wang Theatre November 30th through December 2nd.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” Madonna said. “Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me, but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you.”

The shows will not be rescheduled “due to tight scheduling through the balance of the year,” according to a statement from promoter Live Nation, which confirmed the nixed dates. Refunds for the Boston run will be automatically issued for ticket purchases made via credit card. All other tickets must be returned to point of purchase.

A day prior to the cancellation, Madonna posted that she was taking her usual ice bath “for multiple injuries.” Last month, the singer postponed her October 7th show at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York, citing a knee injury.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.