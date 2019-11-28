Madonna Forced to Cancel Madame X Boston Tour Dates Per Doctor’s Orders

Madonna has been forced to cancel all three of her Madame X tour dates in Boston, Massachusetts per doctor’s orders, the singer announced in a statement. The intimate shows were scheduled to take place at Boch Center Wang Theatre November 30th through December 2nd.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” Madonna said. “Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me, but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you.”

The shows will not be rescheduled “due to tight scheduling through the balance of the year,” according to a statement from promoter Live Nation, which confirmed the nixed dates. Refunds for the Boston run will be automatically issued for ticket purchases made via credit card. All other tickets must be returned to point of purchase.

A day prior to the cancellation, Madonna posted that she was taking her usual ice bath “for multiple injuries.” Last month, the singer postponed her October 7th show at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York, citing a knee injury.