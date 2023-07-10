Madonna Breaks Silence After Hospitalization: ‘I’m on the Road to Recover’

Madonna is on the mend. On Monday, the pop legend spoke out for the first time since she was hospitalized following a “serious bacterial infection,” saying she’s feeling much better and is on the “road to recovery.”

“Thank you for your positive energy, prayers, and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love,” she wrote on Instagram, adding a selfie of herself inside her home. “I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.”

On June 28, Madonna’s manager Guy OsearyOseary informed fans that the singer had to spend several days in the Intensive Care Unit but that a “full recovery was expected.” Due to her health, Madonna was forced to “pause all commitments,” including the start of her highly-anticipated Celebration Tour. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he wrote.

In her update on Monday, the singer addressed the tour, confirming that she’ll need to move the dates of her tour, which was initially going to kick off in North America this month. Her nearly-sold-out tour included more than 80 dates worldwide.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she wrote. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

Madonna said she plans to reschedule her show dates in North America and commence her tour in Europe in October to give her ample time to recover and prepare for the show. Her first stop will tentatively be at London’s O2 Arena for four consecutive shows.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can,” she wrote, before adding, “I couldn’t be more grateful for your care and support.”

Live Nation confirmed to Rolling Stone that dates will be postponed and encouraged fans to "hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates once announced."

The update comes nearly two weeks after a source told Rolling Stone that the singer was “at home and feeling better” after spending several days in the hospital.

This story was updated on July 10 at 2:38 p.m. ET to include confirmation from Live Nation that Madonna’s North American shows will be postponed.