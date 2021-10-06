Madonna Performs ‘American Life’ as Troops Engage in Bloody Battle in ‘Madame X’ Documentary

Madonna’s Madame X concert film is set to arrive on Friday via Paramount+. The documentary was filmed in January 2020 during Madonna’s six-night stand at the Coliseu dos Recreios in Lisbon, Portugal, where she also recorded some of the album.

In an exclusive clip from the film, Madonna performs “American Life,” the title track from her 2003 album. In the visual, Madonna as secret agent Madame X (the titular character from her 2019 album) appears surrounded by military troups as another force approaches, dancing their way down a hall. A bloody scene culminates.

The blistering song examines the disillusionment of the American Dream and was written while George W. Bush was president. “I’d like to express my extreme point of view/I’m not Christian and I’m not a Jew,” she sings. “I’m just living out the American dream/And I just realized that nothing is what it seems.”

While the Madame X concerts were set in intimate theaters, the production as displayed in the clip was visually arresting and elaborate and captured in the documentary.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me,” she previously said of the film in a statement. “The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity.”

Earlier in the week, Madonna shared a new trailer for Madame X.