Madonna Brought the Leather-Clad Nostalgia to 2021 MTV VMAs

Madonna made a surprise appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards to kick off the event at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Following a visual of Madonna arriving in New York City in a yellow taxi, the legendary pop star came out on stage to her in 1990 hit “Vogue” in a full leather getup to commemorate the 40th anniversary of MTV.

Entering the 40th year of her musical career, Madonna and the VMAs have a long legacy, including her legendary performance of “Like a Virgin” in 1984, her iconic “Vogue” performance in 1990, and that moment with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in 2003.

Madonna has racked up 20 Moon Person trophies at the VMAs over her decorated career, beginning in 1986 when she received the Video Vanguard Award. Madonna also won the Viewer’s Choice award in 1989 for “Like a Prayer” and, a decade later, the coveted Video of the Year award for her 1999 single “Ray of Light.”

On her 63rd birthday on August 16th, Madonna announced that she was returning to Warner Music Group with plans to reissue her entire catalog; Madonna will “personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums,” WMG said of the reissue campaign, adding that the singer will also “introduce unique releases for special events, and much more.”

The reissue campaign kicks off in 2022, the 40th anniversary of the singer’s debut 1982 “Everybody.”