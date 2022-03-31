Madonna Drops Second ‘Frozen’ Remix, Teaming With Rapper 070 Shake

Madonna continues to capitalize upon the recent viral success of a remix of “Frozen,” this time tapping New Jersey-based rapper 070 Shake for a haunting reimagination of the hit 1998 single.

Built around the original Sickick remix of the track that became a TikTok hit last year, Shake’s ethereal take on “Frozen” evokes the laid-back flow of Houston’s chopped and screwed scene as she details the sensations of being under the influence during a night out. “Don’t blow my high, don’t calm me down/Don’t text me back, don’t call me now,” she says. “It’s something in the water, I just came by to wash it down.” The remix’s video finds the Queen of Pop and Shake posing in an alleyway before speeding off into the night in a sportscar.

“070 Shake is indescribably mysterious and alluring,” Madonna said in a statement. “There are very few women in the trap music world that aren’t pandering to men. Her lyrics are deep and unique — there is no one like her. I’m excited for the world to discover her!”

The track follows the release another enhanced version of the remix featuring Nigerian singer Fireboy DML, which dropped earlier this month.

Shake first gained attention on SoundCloud, which led to her signing with Kanye West’s GOOD Music label in 2016. She rose to prominence with guest appearances on West’s 2018 album Ye, appearing on standout track “Ghost Town” and “Violent Crimes.” In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Shake detailed her approach to crafting her unique sound, stating she draws inspirations from all genres. “With me, any session I go into I want to be completely open, and not put me into a box,” she said. “I’m open to stepping into every single world of music that there is.”