See Madness Perform ‘Our House’ on ‘Kimmel’

Madness performed their 1982 hit “Our House” from London’s Palladium on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday.

The performance was in support of the influential ska band’s recent U.S.-only greatest hits collection Our House: The Very Best of Madness, which collects a dozen songs from the band’s five-decade career, from their debut 1979 single “The Prince” to 2019’s “Bullingdon Boys.”

After a brief tour of the U.S. in 2019 to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band’s 1979 debut LP One Step Beyond… — their first North American trek in eight years — Madness will return stateside in 2022 for a handful of shows that kicks off with a pair of May 2022 gigs at Oakland’s Fox Theater and concludes June 4th, 2022 at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

Madness last released their album Can’t Touch Us Now in 2016.