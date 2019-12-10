Madness Announce 40th Anniversary Tour

British rock band Madness are hitting the road again in 2020. More than 40 years after the release of their debut album, 1979’s ska-punk-y One Step Beyond…, Madness will be performing a slew of tour dates, including their first U.S. shows in eight years.

The tour will feature most of the band’s core lineup as well: frontman Graham “Suggs” McPherson, keyboard/pianist Mike Barson, bassist Mark Bedford, drummer Dan “Woody” Woodgate, saxophonist Lee Thompson and guitarist Chris Foreman.

The British hitmakers will be playing four shows on this side of the pond, including a headlining set at Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival in Las Vegas. They’ll also perform at the House of Blues in Boston, Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City and the Fox Theater in Oakland, California.

Tickets to their North American shows — as well as ones in Europe, the U.K. and Dubai — go on sale this Friday, December 13th.

Madness 2020 North American Tour Dates

May 21 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

May 22 — New York, NY @ Hammerstein

May 25 — Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival

May 27 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater