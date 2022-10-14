Madison Beer Defeats a Clandestine Poker Star in Video for New Single ‘Showed Me’

If there’s one thing Madison Beer knows how to do, it’s slay. On Friday, the singer released her single “Showed Me,” which flaunts the singer’s sexier, sultry side. In the track’s accompanying video, she puts that sultriness to work as she defeats an underground poker star at his own game.

The Lauren Dunn-directed music video captures Beer as she arrives at a mansion party and is introduced to a mystery man, a “billionaire who plays underground poker games.”

“No one’s ever beaten him,” the friend tells Beer. She observes his game closely and quickly practices before challenging him, causing some heads to turn heads.

An intense game of poker ensues, and of course, Beer comes out victorious. The singer then walks off with her big winnings, including the man’s convertible, which she ends up setting on fire.

“You showed me how to do/Exactly what you do,” Beer sings. “How I fell in love with you.”

The song samples The Turtles’ 1968 song, “You Showed Me,” marking the first time she’s ever sampled another song, Beer tells Rolling Stone. “I’m so thrilled that it’s The Turtles because it’s an amazing, sultry record,” she says.

The track follows the release of “Dangerous” earlier this year and “I Have Never Felt More Alive” from the film Fall. The new music is the first teaser to her upcoming album, which she says she “just delivered” to her label.

“I cannot wait for everyone to hear it!! I have some personal faves on there and am so excited to see which songs fans react to the most,” Beer says. “The whole project just feels more mature and elevated. I’m so ready for this next chapter in my career.”