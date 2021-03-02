Madison Beer Brings Punchy Kiss-Off ‘I Don’t Speak (Boy)’ to ‘Kimmel’

Madison Beer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday to perform her new song “Boyshit,” which she temporarily re-dubbed “I Don’t Speak (Boy)” to meet the standards of network television.

The performance found Beer and her band performing in a studio space set up to look like a cozy living room filled with teddy bears. Against the song’s bouncing bass groove and plucky guitar riff, Beer crooned the song’s pristine kiss-off hook, “I don’t speak boy/You’re always coming back but your love’s poison/So I think that I would rather just avoid it/I can’t understand you ’cause I don’t speak boy.”

“Boyshit” appears on Beer’s new album, Life Support, which she released last month. The album marks Beer’s proper full-length debut and follows her introductory 2018 EP, As She Pleases.

“With my album, I made a promise to myself that this is going to be my time to express honestly and truthfully how I’ve been feeling,” Beer told Rolling Stone about Life Support last year. “I could finally tell my story the way I wanted to tell it and touch on things like medications that are harmful for young adults that I’ve been put on, and real shit I’ve never been able to talk about.”