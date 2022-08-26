Madison Beer Flips the Spotlight on Herself on ‘Dangerous’

Madison Beer takes center stage in the video for her latest single, “Dangerous,” placing the singer under a microscope. Performing while surrounded by an orchestra wrapping her crooning vocals in a lush string arrangement, the 23-year-old songstress contemplates the role she played in unraveling a relationship.

“Where did you go?/Is it something I said?/Why am I alone in this bed?” she asks in quick succession. “Tell me the truth/What did I do?/Look at me/Why can’t I see?/No, it can’t be this easy/To let me go/But if you say so/Guess I make love too dangerous.”

Beer describes the record, set to appear on her forthcoming sophomore album, as a new beginning – one born of self-healing through therapy and spiritual endeavors. “Dangerous is the start of a more honest, vulnerable, and mature chapter,” she shared in a statement. “It’s about accepting that some situations didn’t pan out the way you imagined. And it’s about questioning your own responsibility in a relationship.”

In a recent Instagram Live, the singer contrasted “Dangerous” to her previous records, explaining that while she normally reflects on the demise of a relationship long after it has ended, this particular song came about while she was still in the eye of the storm and the narrative isn’t entirely complete, yet.

“There have been times where I was like, is it me? When you’re, like, the common denominator in something, am I the trauma?” she told viewers of her learning through self-reflection. “Being the dramatic Pisces I am, I definitely had times thinking, “Maybe I’m unlovable?” and I think we all go through phases of that. I’ve learned through therapy and a lot of love for myself, that I’m not, and I’m not too dangerous to love, but this song is about that feeling when you’re in that headspace.”