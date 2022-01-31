Madi Diaz and Waxahatchee’s ‘Resentment’ Will Emotionally Destroy You

Days before they head out on tour together, Madi Diaz and Waxahatchee have teamed up for a new version of “Resentment.”

The track — originally from Diaz’s History of a Feeling and previously recorded by Kesha — gets a cozy Americana makeover, with Katie Crutchfield taking the second verse.

“I’m so thrilled to have been asked to reimagine the song,” Crutchfield said. “I listened to that album more than anything else last year and I think Madi is one of the most talented and exciting people putting out music right now. This specific song hits me so hard every time I hear it, and having the chance to sing harmonies with Madi is always a true thrill.”

The recording is off Diaz’s new EP Same History, New Feelings, out March 4. It also features reworkings of her recent album by Angel Olsen (“Forever”), Courtney Marie Andrews (“New Person Old Place”), and Natalie Hemby (title track).

“I’ve been listening as a fan to these four women for quite a while now,” Diaz said in a statement. “I’m honored to call them my friends and to have their voices singing these songs with me is something that I still can’t quite fathom. I’m so thankful for their artistry and their stories giving these songs a whole new world and a whole new life. To share this earth and make music with them in this lifetime is a treasure and a gift from beyond the beyond.”