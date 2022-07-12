Madi Diaz Is Still Waking Up With Your ‘Hangover’

“I think about you in the morning,” Madi Diaz sings in her latest single, “Hangover.” “I guess that means you’re still important.”

“Hangover” features a churning guitar and steady percussion. The video shows Diaz waking up out of bed and grappling with the loss of a relationship — much like the bulk of her recent record, History of a Feeling.

“I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging throws of heartbreak — the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over,” Diaz said in a statement. “Sometimes it feels like you’re just stumbling around a city, and in every corner, there’s a memory. At every table in every restaurant, some argument, on every street corner, some kiss, at the 7-Eleven, some melt down. ‘Hangover’ is about bumping into that old feeling and reliving the less appealing side effects of not being in love with that person anymore.”

Diaz was named a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know last year. After opening for Harry Styles in Toronto in August, she’ll embark on a headlining tour this fall. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Madi Diaz Tour Dates

Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Oct. 25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee

October 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus

Nov. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

Nov. 7 – Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel

Nov. 9 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Nov. 12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic

Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Nov. 15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge