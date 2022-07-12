 Madi Diaz Is Still Waking Up With Your 'Hangover': Listen - Rolling Stone
Madi Diaz Is Still Waking Up With Your ‘Hangover’

After opening for Harry Styles in August, the Nashville singer-songwriter will embark on a headlining tour this fall

Angie Martoccio

“I think about you in the morning,” Madi Diaz sings in her latest single, “Hangover.” “I guess that means you’re still important.”

“Hangover” features a churning guitar and steady percussion. The video shows Diaz waking up out of bed and grappling with the loss of a relationship — much like the bulk of her recent record, History of a Feeling.

“I wrote ‘Hangover’ with Jesse Thomas and Drew Pearson when I was still feeling the lagging throws of heartbreak — the waking up in withdrawal, aching, reeling over a person and all the things that come after it’s over,” Diaz said in a statement. “Sometimes it feels like you’re just stumbling around a city, and in every corner, there’s a memory. At every table in every restaurant, some argument, on every street corner, some kiss, at the 7-Eleven, some melt down. ‘Hangover’ is about bumping into that old feeling and reliving the less appealing side effects of not being in love with that person anymore.”

Diaz was named a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know last year. After opening for Harry Styles in Toronto in August, she’ll embark on a headlining tour this fall. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Madi Diaz Tour Dates
Oct. 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
Oct. 25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
Oct. 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
Oct. 28 – Boston, MA @ Café 939 at Berklee
October 30 – Montreal, Quebec @ Petit Campus
Nov. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
Nov. 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
Nov. 7 – Davenport, Iowa @ Racoon Motel
Nov. 9 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
Nov. 12 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic
Nov. 14 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
Nov. 15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

