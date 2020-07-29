Madeon Drops Lena Headey-Directed Video Starring Maisie Williams

Madeon has released a new video for “Miracle” from the album Good Faith. Directed by Lena Headey and starring Maisie Williams — both Game of Thrones alums — the clip depicts Williams getting into a surreal, violent collision with another person and dealing with its aftermath.

The producer released Good Faith in November 2019, featuring the singles “All My Friends,” “Dream Dream Dream” and “Be Fine.” On the album’s inspiration, he told Paper magazine, “A big theme for me was my relationship to my mood, my health, mental health and questioning for a while the validity of enthusiasm and joy, trying to understand where it came from and its legitimacy to some extent. The main thing I wanted to capture for sure was the smell of a summer day or the saturation of the sky. My experience of joy was the main driving thing. I reached for instruments that evoked joy for me. I wanted my ‘joy’ album.”

He also collaborated with Lady Gaga on the track “911” for her latest album Chromatica, following his work on Artpop in 2013.

“She’s very smart and she wants to make sure that everybody working on a song knows what the message is so that we don’t get distracted,” Madeon said of working with Gaga. “We kept the production quiet. I think there’s so much life and impact in those lyrics that you want to let them breathe. You don’t need to drown them. I really wanted to respect that.”

Madeon dropped the single “Shelter,” with Porter Robinson, in 2016.