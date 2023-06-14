SZA and Lizzo to Headline 2023 Made in America Festival

SZA and Lizzo have been named headliners for the 2023 iteration of Made in America, Jay-Z’s annual two-day festival hosted at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia. With the two superstars at its helm, the event scheduled for Sept. 2 and 3 struck gold with this year’s lineup.

At a time when many festival organizers couldn’t survive more than a handful of rounds of “For one dollar, name a woman,” Made in America boasts nearly a dozen. Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Doechii, Lola Brooke, Tems, Coco Jones, TiaCorine, and Tanerélle will all take the stage.

The lineup also features appearances from Miguel, still riding the high of the sudden resurgence of his 13-year-old hit single “Sure Thing,” as well as Metro Boomin and Lil Yachty. Musical duo Paris Texas are also listed to perform, as are EEem Triplin, Flau’jae Johnson, and alternative boyband Weston Estate.

The weekend will also find Mase and Cam’ron performing a special joint set, bringing their previously squashed feud to an official and celebratory end. Tickets for Made in America 2023 are now available via the official festival website.

The Roc Nation-produced festival made its post-pandemic return in 2021 with headlining performances from Justin Bieber and Lil Baby, with appearances from Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Baby Keem, and Lil Durk, among others. Last year, the event was led by Bad Bunny and Tyler, the Creator. Burna Boy, Jazmine Sullivan, Snoh Aalegra, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, and Tate McRae also performed.