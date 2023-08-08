Jay-Z’s Made in America Festival Canceled for 2023

The 2023 Made in America festival has been canceled, with organizers citing “circumstances outside of production control.”

Jay-Z’s annual Philadelphia event was scheduled to take place Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2 and 3, with headlining sets from Lizzo and SZA, and additional performances from Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Tems, Lola Brooke, Miguel, Lil Yachty, and Metro Boomin. Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

Organizers said the decision to cancel “has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.” They nevertheless remained adamant that Made in America would return to Philadelphia in 2024.

The statement continued: “Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.”

Made in America debuted in 2012 and has regularly taken place outside the Philadelphia Art Museum on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This marks the second time in its 11 year history that the festival has been canceled, with the 2020 event being called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the Philadelphia Inquirer notes, back in 2018 there was some debate over the festival's location, with Philly mayor Jim Kenney floating the possibility of relocating it. That plot was eventually scrapped, however, with Jay-Z even voicing his disappointment in the potential move in an op-ed.

As it happens, the 2023 Made in America festival would’ve marked Lizzo’s first major performance since three of her former dancers sued her for sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. LIzzo has denied the allegations, saying, “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

SZA was also originally booked to headline the 2023 edition. Reps for both Lizzo and SZA did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s requests for comment.